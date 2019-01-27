A violent crash in Duncanville sent two people the hospital and left car parts scattered across Danieldale Road.

Duncanville Crash Sends Two to the Hospital

A violent crash in Duncanville sent two people the hospital and left car parts scattered in the street Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Danieldale Road and Greentree Lane at around 8:30 p.m.

A four-door car traveling westbound was making a left turn when police say a two-door car traveling eastbound slammed into it.

The impact sent one car crashing through several feet of a nearby fence.

The driver Of the four-door car was taken to the hospital by helicopter and was listed in critical condition. The driver of the two-door car was checked out at the scene, the passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.