A dump truck crashed into the front of a business in McKinney Tuesday morning, briefly shutting off electricity for some in the area, officials say.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of West University Drive. Westbound lanes were closed between Waddill Street and Church Street.

According to police, the dump truck veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and the front of a business.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, police said. Officers did not provide details on the extent of the driver's injuries.

The business was vacant at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Police were investigating what caused the truck to run off the highway.

Encore restored electricity to the area shortly after the crash.