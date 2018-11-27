Dump Truck Plows Into McKinney Business, Knocks Out Power - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dump Truck Plows Into McKinney Business, Knocks Out Power

Westbound U.S. 380 remains closed between Waddill Street and Church Street

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw Video: Dump Truck Plows Into McKinney Business

    A dump truck crashed into the front of a business in McKinney Tuesday morning, briefly shutting off electricity for some in the area, officials say. (Published 55 minutes ago)

    A dump truck crashed into the front of a business in McKinney Tuesday morning, briefly shutting off electricity for some in the area, officials say.

    It happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of West University Drive. Westbound lanes were closed between Waddill Street and Church Street.

    According to police, the dump truck veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and the front of a business.

    The driver was transported to a local hospital, police said. Officers did not provide details on the extent of the driver's injuries.

    The business was vacant at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

    Police were investigating what caused the truck to run off the highway.

    Encore restored electricity to the area shortly after the crash.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices