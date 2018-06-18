A crash at SH 121 and US 75 closes all but one of the southbound lanes of the SRT Monday, June 18, 2018.

One southbound lane of the Sam Rayburn Tollway remains open after a crash Monday morning involving a dump truck and a sedan, troopers say.



According to Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers were called to a crash along the Sam Rayburn Tollway at about 9:45 a.m. after a dump truck overturned on the highway.



Haschel said investigators learned a black sedan crossed in front of the truck, causing the truck's driver to take evasive action and overturn. The sedan also hit the truck and a retaining wall.



Both drivers were transported to Medical City Hospital in McKinney with unspecified injuries.



Currently only one southbound lane of the SRT is open at U.S. Highway 75; it is not clear when the crash debris is expected to be cleared.