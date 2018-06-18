One southbound lane of the Sam Rayburn Tollway remains open after a crash Monday morning involving a dump truck and a sedan, troopers say.
According to Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers were called to a crash along the Sam Rayburn Tollway at about 9:45 a.m. after a dump truck overturned on the highway.
Haschel said investigators learned a black sedan crossed in front of the truck, causing the truck's driver to take evasive action and overturn. The sedan also hit the truck and a retaining wall.
Both drivers were transported to Medical City Hospital in McKinney with unspecified injuries.
Currently only one southbound lane of the SRT is open at U.S. Highway 75; it is not clear when the crash debris is expected to be cleared.