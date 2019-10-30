DART light rail service between the Walnut Hill Station and the Spring Valley Station has been temporarily discontinued after a dump truck pulled down the overhead power lines for the light rail.

DART officials say the driver of the dump truck was assisting with debris cleanup from the Dallas tornado last week.

A shuttle bus is available between Walnut Hill Station and Spring Valley Station for Red Line passengers. Orange Line trains will be turned back at Victory Station. Passengers have been told to board a Green Line train to continue to their destinations.

Crews with DART are expecting to work through the night to make the necessary repairs, with hopes that everything will be up and running for the Thursday morning commute.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire