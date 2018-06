McKinney firefighters saved a family of ducks from a storm drain Saturday in a Kohl's parking lot. (Published 33 minutes ago)

McKinney firefighters saved a family of ducks from a storm drain Saturday in a Kohl's parking lot.

Karen Ferrante-Rodriguez was in the parking lot as firefighters freed nine ducklings that fell into the drain.

The duckings' mother watched as firefighters descended into the drain to retrieve her babies.

Following the rescue, the family of ducks was taken to a nearby creek.

Coincidentally, Saturday was not the first time McKinney officials have saved ducklings from a storm drain.