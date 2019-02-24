Drunk Driver Strikes Two Cop Cars

A driver struck two Dallas Sheriff’s vehicles, sending one deputy to the hospital Sunday. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A driver struck two Dallas Sheriff’s vehicles, sending one deputy to the hospital Sunday.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, two Dallas Sheriff’s deputies were working an accident on the left hand side of I-35E going northbound. The deputies were blocking two left lanes and had their emergency lights on for an 18-wheeler that stalled.

A 2005 Dodge pickup truck then struck both Dallas Sheriff’s vehicles and attempted to flee the scene going northbound on 35 N Louisiana.

The impact from the hit caused an item that one of the deputies had in the center console to hit her in the head, leaving a small lump.

A search was initiated and the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned at a Wedny’s restaurant off of 510 S. Beckley Avenue.

Shortly after that, the suspect, identified as 39-year-old James Craig Supplee, was found a couple of blocks away in an alleyway off of 115 S. Beckley Avenue and was taken into custody for a DWI.

The deputy who suffered a head injury was treated at the hospital and discharged.