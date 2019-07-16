Drugs, Guns, Grenade Launcher Seized by Arlington Police

Police seized illegal guns, drugs and a grenade launcher from an Arlington man Friday, the city's police chief says.

Officers arrested Fernando Gonzalez, 32, Friday on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Arlington police said.

In addition to several illegal firearms, police also recovered a 37mm grenade launcher -- which is not illegal to possess -- but did not seize any grenades, Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted Monday.

Johnson wrote the department would "continue to focus on guns, drugs and known offenders."