Drowning, Heat Combo Prompts Safety Warning for Swimmers

A possible heat-related drowning has prompted a familiar message from doctors for anyone going in the water -- one that's worth repeating. (Published 18 minutes ago)

The heat may have played a role in the drowning death of a man Wednesday in Oak Point, police say.



Cesar Sanchez-Torres, of Sanger, and his co-workers took a break from their construction job by taking a swim in a nearby retention pond.

Witnesses said he cramped up and went under. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a drowning.

Doctors say this is the kind of weather that can sneak up on a person, especially when swimming.



“We are seeing multiple patients coming in with things like rashes or cramps due to the heat,” said Dr. Monica Mikkilineni, a physician at Medical City Denton.

Dr. Monica Mikkilineni, a physician at Medical City Denton, warns people to pay attention to the warning signs of dehydration including cramping and feeling light headed.

Temperatures Thursday set a record. It was already 100 degrees by noon and went on to break a 93-year-old record for this day when the mercury hit 108 degrees.



“I know through the weekend it's going to be hot,” said Jan Webb, of Little Elm. “I heard 105, 107."

For Webb and her friends, beating the heat meant taking the kids swimming at Little Elm Beach. Keeping them safe meant being prepared and having plenty of sunscreen, and water.

“We like to come out here, stay hydrated, get in and out of the water and enjoy the day,” said Webb.

Mikkilineni said when swimming, pay attention to the warning signs of dehydration.

“It could be simple things like muscles aching or light-headedness, or headaches,” she said. “Things you could brush off as being just tired, but things you should pay special attention to especially if you're spending a lot of time outside."

Mikkilineni said common sense is the best move – avoiding alcohol, and drinks that are high in sugar, such as fruit juice or energy drinks.

“Yeah, you have to be smart,” said Webb. “Especially with the kids.”

Especially with a forecast that shows no sign of letting up, at least through next week.