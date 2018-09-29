Drought Conditions Significantly Improve for North Texas

The latest drought monitor shows dramatic drought improvement across much of the region thanks to widespread rainfall over the past few weeks. Small areas in West Texas remain abnormally dry, but conditions have still improved since August.

Severe drought was eliminated in parts of North Texas. Parts of South Texas however, including Waco unfortunately missed the heaviest rainfall, and remains in a small area of severe drought.

DFW has recorded its wettest September on record (12.38").

This last weekend of September will offer additional showers and isolated storms, but it won’t be a washout. Isolated showers will be possible through late afternoon Saturday. Shower chances will continue into Sunday, with the best chances well south and east of DFW.

The first week of October will be unseasonably warm with highs near 90. Low rain chances return next weekend.