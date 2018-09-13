Drought Conditions Improve for North Texas After Rainfall

With the recent rainy pattern, it should come as no surprise that the drought has eased considerably across North Texas. The Drought Monitor (released every Thursday) depicts an area of abnormally dry conditions (yellow) still present across most of the Dallas - Fort Worth area. Adjacent areas to the northwest and southeast still show a moderate drought hanging on. Farther southeast, a severe drought is still in place. Notice how the only area of extreme drought (dark red) is confined to northwest Texas and the Panhandle.

Overall, this is a vast improvement over North Texas compared to one month ago. In mid August we were in the throes of a serious situation when much of the area was in a severe to extreme drought.

The difference from July and August to September has been stark. In July we only had 0.25" of rain. With the exception of a rainy stretch from August 9 - 13, it was also a very dry month. However, with the flip of the calendar, the rain clouds in September have been abundant. As of September 13th, the rain total sits at 2.70" of rain. This is an inch and a half above normal. In fact, only three days have not recorded rain at DFW this month. It seems the age-old saying is proving true once again. If you don't like the weather in North Texas, just stick around for a bit. It'll change.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.