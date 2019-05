Southbound lanes at US Highway 75 at Forest Lane in Dallas are back open after drooping power lines caused traffic problems. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

The southbound lanes of US Highway 75 at Forest Lane in Dallas are back open after drooping power lines caused traffic problems.

Earlier in the afternoon the lanes had been closed due to drooping power lines.

Crews worked on getting the lines tied back up over the highway.

One lane of traffic had been open to let some vehicles through.

74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries

Shocking video released by the Las Vegas police shows 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus during an argument. Fournier died of his injuries. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

Drivers were being diverted off the highway and around the stoppage.