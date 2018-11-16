Some drivers in Tarrant County say they're being blinded in the morning by sunlight reflecting off American Airlines' new headquarters off State Highway 360, Friday, November 16, 2018.

Along Texas State Highway 360 on the edge of Fort Worth, construction is wrapping up on American Airlines new headquarters. But as employees wait for it to open, some commuters are raising concerns over the windowed exterior they say is blinding their morning commute.

Nathan Klein says the glare is distracting enough to slow his daily drive.

“It looks like a big square camera flash that doesn’t turn off. It just obliterates your field of vision,” said Nathan Klein.

Klein managed to snap a picture Wednesday. He shared it to a community Facebook where dozens of others shared similar experiences.

“I think it’s the way the building’s angled towards the southeast to where the reflection of light and the sun coming over the horizon hits it just the right way,” said Klein.

In a statement American Airlines said, “We were recently made aware of the occurrence and will continue to monitor it.”

Meanwhile Klein is filing a complaint with TXDOT and hoping something can be done to remedy the situation so that he and other drivers stay safe.