The driver of an SUV failed to stop and render aid after striking a bicycle officer working an off-duty event outside AT&T Stadium early Sunday morning, Arlington police say.

The driver of an SUV failed to stop and render aid after striking a bicycle officer working an off-duty event outside AT&T Stadium early Sunday morning, Arlington police say.

Police said the officer, who has already been treated and released from the hospital, was responding to a call in the 800 block of North Collins Street around 12:45 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV hit the bike.

The officer who was struck and a second officer were riding northbound toward Rogers Street, police said. The first office made it into the turn lane, but the second was still in the northbound, inside lane when the SUV struck the bike.

The force of the collision ejected the officer from the bike to the street, police said.

No Kidding: Goat Farm Sees Spring Baby Boom

A Pennsylvania farm is experiencing an unprecedented baby boom - just in time for spring. Three goats welcomed triplets, quadruplets and a set of quintuplets at the Amish Farm & House, which is planning on a "baby goat shower" to celebrate. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

"Thankfully our officer was wearing a bicycle helmet and will be okay," Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said. "Our team will work diligently to identify the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene."

Police said investigators had not ruled out the possibility of a second vehicle traveling close to the SUV.

Arlington police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Stephen Lawson at 817-459-5635, or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.