Dallas police say the driver of a reported stolen vehicle died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday on Regal Row.

The crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Regal Row near Irving Boulevard.

Police said a 2015 black Dodge Challenger struck a curb, traveled across the grass and collided into a large light pole. The vehicle then caught fire, and the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Police said the vehicle's registered owner contacted 911 to report his vehicle had been stolen from the XTC Cabaret along North Stemmons Freeway.

Additional details have not been released.