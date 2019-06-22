Driver of Motorcycle Dies After Crash With Pickup; Police

Arlington police say a man driving a motorcycle died Saturday night after a crash with a pickup.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Abram Street and Overhill Drive.

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the right lane on East Abram Street. The driver of a pickup was stopped at a stop sign facing North on Overhill Drive. The driver of the pickup entered the intersection, striking the motorcycle.

Investigators do not believe the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene. So far no charges have been filed.

Police continue to investigate.