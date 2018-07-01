Police are searching for the driver and passenger of a car that struck and killed a woman whose car was broken down on the side of a North Texas interstate.

Grand Prairie police said just before 4 a.m. Sunday Troylynn Berkley called a friend for help after her car had a flat tire on Interstate 30 at the Belt Line Road Exit.

Investigators said Berkley and her car were on the right shoulder of the freeway when she was struck and killed by a 2009 Dodge Charger that drifted into the shoulder. The driver and passenger of that car fled the crash on foot.

The driver and passenger of the car that hit Berkley were described as a Hispanic male and female in their early twenties. Police said the female was wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information on the driver and passenger of the car that hit Berkley should call Grand Prairie Police at 972-237-8906.