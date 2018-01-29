Saginaw Police are investigating after a three car crash at an ATM left one person dead Sunday morning, Sunday January 28, 2018.

Two people were killed Sunday morning when a driver lost control of his truck and crashed into parked at a standalone ATM.

Saginaw police said Monday that 25-year-old William Harrell was driving his Ford F250 pickup northbound along the 1000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. when he crossed over the southbound lanes, left the roadway, cleared a grassy median and smashed into a Chrysler 300 parked at a standalone ATM.

The driver of the Chrysler, 43-year-old Bobby Bibles, was in the middle of a transaction at the ATM when he was struck. Police said the collision ejected Bibles from his car and he died at the scene.

The truck, meanwhile, along with Bibles' sedan, moved north through the parking lot where they hit two other unoccupied vehicles.

Harrell was transported to an area hospital where he, too, died.

Saginaw detectives are awaiting toxicology results and are continuing to investigate the crash, including what led Harrell to lose control of his vehicle.