Driver Survives Crashing Into Concrete Barrier in North Richland Hills - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Driver Survives Crashing Into Concrete Barrier in North Richland Hills

The driver may have been drinking alcohol before the crash, police say

Published Oct 12, 2019 at 2:36 PM | Updated at 3:01 PM CDT on Oct 12, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Driver Survives Crashing Into Concrete Barrier in NRH

    A driver was hospitalized after crashing early Saturday morning at a North Richland Hills intersection known for having a history of incidents, police say. (Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019)

    A driver was hospitalized after crashing early Saturday morning at a North Richland Hills intersection known for having a history of incidents, police say.

    The latest crash happened about 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard, where a TEXpress toll exit comes to an end above the toll lanes.

    Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck a concrete barrier.

    The driver was hospitalized at JPS Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

    Photos: The Saddleridge Fire as Seen From the Valley to the Ocean

    [NATL-LA] Photos: The Saddleridge Fire as Seen From the Valley to the Ocean
    Angeles National Forest

    Investigators said they believed the driver may have been drinking alcohol before the crash. Police have not indicated whether charges will be filed.

    The same concrete barrier had been installed after several crashes in the same location, including a 2017 wreck that left an 18-wheeler hanging over the freeway and a 2015 triple-fatal crash.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices