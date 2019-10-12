A driver was hospitalized after crashing early Saturday morning at a North Richland Hills intersection known for having a history of incidents, police say. (Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019)

A driver was hospitalized after crashing early Saturday morning at a North Richland Hills intersection known for having a history of incidents, police say.

The latest crash happened about 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard, where a TEXpress toll exit comes to an end above the toll lanes.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver was hospitalized at JPS Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said they believed the driver may have been drinking alcohol before the crash. Police have not indicated whether charges will be filed.

The same concrete barrier had been installed after several crashes in the same location, including a 2017 wreck that left an 18-wheeler hanging over the freeway and a 2015 triple-fatal crash.