A North Texas woman cannot believe she walked away from a horrific crash nearly unscathed.

Ana Montaño pointed to three small scratches on her body.

Incredible, when you consider the crash she was involved in on Monday afternoon.

Pictures sent to NBC 5 from a viewer show the scene in the 4000 block of Interstate 30 in Mesquite.

Montaño’s Chevy Cobalt is almost unrecognizable.

She had been running errands at about 4:45 p.m. and was driving westbound on I-30 when Mesquite police say a semi-tractor trailer began to change lanes, moving into the far left lane where she was driving.

The semi pinned her car up against the zipper wall for the HOV lane and dragged the car about 1,500 feet, according to the crash report.

“I remember I closed my eyes and I started thinking, 'I don’t want to die! I don’t want to die! I don’t want to die! I want to see my mom again,'” she said. “And then I opened my eyes because I was like, 'wait, why is this still going on? Like what is it that’s taking him so long to stop?'”

The driver of the semi was cited for making an unsafe lane change, according to the report.

