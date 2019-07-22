Driver Smashes Truck With Hatchet After Crash; Police

Arlington Police are investigating a road rage attack where a driver smashed the windows of a truck with a hatchet. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Arlington police are investigating a road rage attack in which a driver smashed the windows of a truck with a hatchet.

Investigators said two drivers were involved in a crash near the intersection of Baird Farm Road and Lamar Street.

Both drivers pulled over in the 1400 block of Wet N Wild Way.

Dash-cam video sent to NBC 5 shows the driver of a smaller blue car get out of the vehicle and start to swing a hatchet at a white truck.

The driver of the truck then speeds away. The video shows the back passenger of the truck window busted out.

The driver of the car then chases the truck on foot and throws the hatchet at the truck.

Arlington police confirmed they responded to an aggravated assault call around the same time of the incident. So far there is no word on arrests, charges or injuries.