Driver Smashes Truck With Hatchet After Crash; Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Driver Smashes Truck With Hatchet After Crash; Police

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Driver Smashes Truck With Hatchet After Crash; Police

    Arlington Police are investigating a road rage attack where a driver smashed the windows of a truck with a hatchet. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    Arlington police are investigating a road rage attack in which a driver smashed the windows of a truck with a hatchet.

    Investigators said two drivers were involved in a crash near the intersection of Baird Farm Road and Lamar Street.

    Both drivers pulled over in the 1400 block of Wet N Wild Way.

    Dash-cam video sent to NBC 5 shows the driver of a smaller blue car get out of the vehicle and start to swing a hatchet at a white truck.

    Puerto Rico Protests to Drive Out Gov. Ricardo Rosselló

    [NATL] Puerto Rico Embroiled in Days of Protest to Drive Out Gov. Ricardo Rosselló
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    The driver of the truck then speeds away. The video shows the back passenger of the truck window busted out.

    The driver of the car then chases the truck on foot and throws the hatchet at the truck.

    Arlington police confirmed they responded to an aggravated assault call around the same time of the incident. So far there is no word on arrests, charges or injuries.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices