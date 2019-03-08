Driver Slams Into Side of Hooters Restaurant in North Richland Hills - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Slams Into Side of Hooters Restaurant in North Richland Hills

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    A driver, who experienced a medical emergency, crashed into several parked cars before slamming into the back of a Hooters restaurant, according to police, Friday, March 8, 2019.

    What to Know

    • Happened in 7600 Block of Highway 26

    • Police say driver of had medical emergency

    A driver, who experienced a medical emergency, crashed into several parked cars before slamming into the back of a Hooters restaurant, according to police.

    The accident happened in the 7600 block of Highway 26 in North Richland Hills, near the Loop 820 interchange.

    Investigators said several people who were inside the other cars, as well as the driver were all taken to a nearby hospital, but all are expected to be okay.

