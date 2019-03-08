A driver, who experienced a medical emergency, crashed into several parked cars before slamming into the back of a Hooters restaurant, according to police, Friday, March 8, 2019.

The accident happened in the 7600 block of Highway 26 in North Richland Hills, near the Loop 820 interchange.

Investigators said several people who were inside the other cars, as well as the driver were all taken to a nearby hospital, but all are expected to be okay.

