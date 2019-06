A person who was driving his car was shot through the passenger window and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in Dallas, police said. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A person who was driving his car was shot through the passenger window and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of Polk Street. The driver drove three blocks to have his family call 911, police said.

He was transported to Dallas Methodist Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police determine the suspected shooter fired through the passenger window, police said.

No arrest was made. No other information was available.