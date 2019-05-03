A driver was fatally shot by police in Cedar Hill Thursday night after threatening officers with a gun following a chase and standoff, police say. (Published May 3, 2019)

Investigators said it began at 10:42 p.m. in Grand Prairie when police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle drove off, prompting a police chase that ended near the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

After a standoff, the driver "displayed a handgun in a threatening manner, placing officers in fear of their lives," according to a police news release. A Grand Prairie police officer then opened fire at the driver, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

The identity of the driver will be released following notification of next of kin, police said.

An Officer-Involved Shooting Team with the Dallas County District Attorney's office is investigating while Grand Prairie police conduct a separate investigation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave per department policy, police said.