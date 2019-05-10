Driver Sentenced to 19 Years for Death of Skateboarder

Sheriff's deputies in Dallas arrested the man who drove his pickup truck over a curb, fatally striking a skateboarder before crashing through the side of a gas station Monday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018)

Jeremiah Huse, 34, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars on Friday after being found guilty of fatally striking a skateboarder with his truck before crashing through the side of a gas station last year.

Investigators say in May of 2018, a series of crashes happened along the southbound Interstate 35E service road at Marsalis Avenue.

According to deputies, the driver of a gold-colored Ford pickup lost control near the exit ramp, ran into the grassy median and jumped the curb, striking a 26-year-old man who was riding a skateboard. The pickup continued on and crashed into the side of a Valero convenience store.

The skateboarder, 26-year-old Alfonso Sustaita, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Jeremiah Huse, 34, waved his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to 19 years behind bars for second degree manslaughter.