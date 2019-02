A driver whose 18-wheeler was stalled on railroad tracks in Sanger is safe after a train crashed into the vehicle, Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

The train was unable to stop in time and the driver got out of the cab, the Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. on Cowling Road.

No injuries were reported and the train didn't derail.

No other information is available.