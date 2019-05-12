Driver On Drugs Causes Major Accident, Sending Child to Hospital

One person is in custody after causing a large wreck on Scyene Road and Masters Drive Saturday night.

According to Dallas police, at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 2002 brown Mercury sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound at 10100 Scyene and was straddling the middle and right lanes in an attempt to pass in between a 2015 Dodge SUV in the right lane and a 2008 white Toyota sedan in the middle lane.

In doing this, the Mercury ended up colliding with the back of the Toyota as they approached the red light on Scyene Rd. and Masters Dr. while simultaneously colliding with the back of the Dodge.

This caused the Toyota to spin out and collide with a 2012 Chevy sedan which then caused the Chevy to hit another Chevy SUV that was stopped in the left turn lane.

An unrestrained 6-year-old was thrown into the front seat upon impact, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver who initially started this whole wreck was transported to a local hospital in good condition. Officers determined that the driver was under the influence of drugs and has been arrested for intoxication assault.

Another 7-year-old child that was in the Chevy sedan was transported to the hospital but was not injured.

Police have not released the identity of the driver who caused the wreck at this time.