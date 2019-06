A fiery crash in Hutchins is caused traffic slowdowns Friday morning on southbound Interstate 45. The driver was not injured and the wreck has since been cleared, police said.

The driver of a tandem trailer semi noticed his rear trailer was on fire at about 12:45 a.m. just south of I-20, police said.

He was able to pull over and unhitch the burning trailer, police said.

No other information was available.