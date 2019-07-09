A driver was speeding when he lost control of his car and crashed through the brick wall of a South Fort Worth pizzeria Monday night, sending himself and three others to the hospital, police say. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A driver was speeding when he lost control of his car and crashed through the brick wall of a South Fort Worth pizzeria Monday night, sending himself and three others to the hospital, police say.

It happened at about 10 p.m. at Greek Pizza & Pasta, located in the 1700 block of Galveston Avenue.

According to police, a man was speeding down Allen Drive when he lost control of his Kia sedan and crashed through the building. The car smashed through the exterior wall and had pushed completely into the dining room and kitchen area.

Two employees inside the restaurant were hospitalized in serious condition, police said. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was transported to a hospital in critical condition and his passenger in serious condition, police said.

Photo credit: Metro

Police noted employees of the restaurant helped pull the driver and passenger from the wrecked vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

