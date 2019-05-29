Driver Leads Police on Chase in Dallas County

Two men have been arrested after leading authorities on a chase though two North Texas counties. (Published 29 minutes ago)

It began Wednesday morning as an attempted traffic stop by Royse City police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Instead of pulling over, the two people inside a white Honda sedan drove away, starting the pursuit.

Within a span of approximately 30 minutes, the chase went through Rockwall County before winding through Dallas, Mesquite and Garland

The driver of the car exited off Interstate 30 onto Bobtown Road in Garland and surrendered to police. No injuries were reported.

Officers say the men may be connected to a double homicide in Royce City that happened back in February. Further details have not been released yet.

