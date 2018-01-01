A man whose vehicle crashed into a median wall was killed early Monday in North Dallas when another vehicle collided into him as he stood outside his car, police say.

The crashes occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of LBJ Freeway, between Hillcrest Road and Coit Road.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by a man whose identity has not yet been released, struck the left median wall and came to a stop partially on the shoulder and partially in the inside left lane, police said.

The driver got out of the car and was standing outside his vehicle when a Chevy Malibu struck the Corolla and the unidentified driver, killing him.

A good Samaritan who had stopped to assist the driver of the Corolla sustained a broken arm and head lacerations when the Malibu collided into the Corolla.

An off-duty Garland firefighter who had also stopped to assist at the scene was not injured, as he escaped the collision by jumped over the median wall, police said.

The driver of the Malibu was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released pending a grand jury referral for criminal negligent homicide.

Video Sleeping Family Escapes Injury in Natural Gas Explosion

Additional information has not yet been released, including the names of the people involved.