Driver Killed in I-30 Express Lane Crash in Grand Prairie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed in I-30 Express Lane Crash in Grand Prairie

Published at 9:50 PM CST on Jan 10, 2018 | Updated at 11:19 PM CST on Jan 10, 2018

    Driver Killed in I-30 Express Lane Crash in Grand Prairie
    TxDOT

    Grand Prairie police say one person is dead after a fiery crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 30.

    The crash occurred after 6 p.m. in the Express Lanes of eastbound I-30 about a half-mile east of MacArthur Avenue.

    Police said a tractor without the trailer lost control and struck a concrete beam, catching fire.

    The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Hours after the crash, traffic remained at a slow crawl late Wednesday as two eastbound lanes were closed.

