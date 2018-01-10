Driver Killed in I-30 Express Lane Crash in Grand Prairie

TxDOT

Grand Prairie police say one person is dead after a fiery crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 30.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. in the Express Lanes of eastbound I-30 about a half-mile east of MacArthur Avenue.

Police said a tractor without the trailer lost control and struck a concrete beam, catching fire.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hours after the crash, traffic remained at a slow crawl late Wednesday as two eastbound lanes were closed.