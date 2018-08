The driver of a car is killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning on the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Troopers were called to the scene on SRT near Standridge at about 3:30 a.m.

Troopers said a Mitsubishi was heading south on the SRT, when it left the road and struck a toll gantry. The vehicle caught fire and the driver, the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Kids at NM Compound Trained To Be Shooters: Prosecutors