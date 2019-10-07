Driver Killed After SUV Hits Telephone Pole in Arlington

A driver was killed after their SUV crashed into a utility pole in Arlington late Sunday night, police say. According to police, the driver was heading north on Cooper Street when the driver lost control and struck the pole. The identity of the driver has not been released. Arlington police are investigating. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Driver Killed After Crashing SUV Into Utility Pole in Arlington

One person is dead after crashing into a telephone pole in Arlington Sunday night, police say.

The Arlington Police Department and Arlington Fire Department responded shortly before midnight to a crash near South Cooper Street and East Sublett Road.

Crews say then when they arrived, they discovered that a SUV had struck a telephone pole.

Police say the driver of the SUV was traveling northbound on Cooper prior to the accident. The driver crossed the center median into oncoming traffic and hit the telephone pole.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Arlington police are investigating.