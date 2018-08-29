A driver was injured in a rollover crash where one vehicle slammed into the back of another, leaving it teetering on a guard rail, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police responded about 9:45 p.m. to State Highway 121 where a white Chevrolet Tahoe was driving slowly behind a vehicle that was having mechanical problems when it was slammed into, officials said. The Tahoe rolled off the bridge and was teetering on the edge of the guard rail, officials said.

The driver of the Tahoe was extricated and was hospitalized in an unknown condition.