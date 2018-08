A Dallas police vehicle carrying an officer was rear-ended by another vehicle early Friday morning on N. Central Expressway, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police responded to the scene about 12:45 a.m. near Walnut Hill Lane. The officer was not injured and the other driver was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Lanes were closed due to the crash but have since been reopened.