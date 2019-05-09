Garland police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in a minivan who hit a man, got out of his car to look at him and left the scene Wednesday afternoon, police said. The male victim who was hit is currently in critical condition, police said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Raw: Surveillance Video Shows Driver Hit Man, Got Out of Car to Look & Drove Away: PD

Officers found the victim lying on the street suffering from a head injury at 12:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Action Street, police said.

Photo credit: Garland Police Department

Surveillance video showed the unidentified driver hit the victim in a dark blue minivan. It appears the victim was on a ladder in the roadway attempting to tie down a vehicle to a trailer, police said.

Video shows the minivan striking the victim who was on the ladder. The driver stops, exits the minivan, approaches the man on the ground, returns to his vehicle and drives away. The minivan has heavy damage to the front passenger side.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the minivan. Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 927-272-8477 or at garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.