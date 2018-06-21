Driver Grazed by Bullet in Dallas: PD

A driver was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet Thursday morning in Dallas and police are searching for a suspect. (Published 2 hours ago)

A driver was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet Thursday morning in Dallas and police are searching for a suspect.

The sedan driver was headed westbound in the 3000 block of Ross Avenue about 2 a.m. when the male driver and male passenger were shot at by an unknown suspect, police said. The suspect shot at least three bullets into the passenger side of the sedan and grazed the driver in the back of the head, police said.

The driver flagged down a bike patrol police officer in the 2100 block of Ross Avenue. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center.

Police described his condition as stable.

