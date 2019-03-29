Driver Faces Manslaughter Charge After the Death of a Woman in 107-mph Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Driver Faces Manslaughter Charge After the Death of a Woman in 107-mph Crash

By Taylor Boser

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Faces Manslaughter Charge After the Death of a Woman in 107-mph Crash
    Duncanville Police Department

    A car crash in January that left one woman dead has led to a 21-year-old facing a manslaughter charge.

    Alejandro Hernandez, 21, was driving east bound on W. Danieldale Road in Duncanville in a Chevy Camaro when he hit a Dodge Avenge. He was driving 107 mph just prior to impact, police say.

    Forty-three year old Tiffany Hamlet, who was driving the Avenger, was taken to Parkland Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

    Hernandez turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, more than two months after the incident occurred.

    Top Sports: Purdue-Tennessee Nail-Biter Ends in 99-94 Game

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Purdue-Tennessee Nail-Biter Ends in 99-94 Game
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    He posted bond at $10,000, police say.

    The Duncanville Police Department want to remind drivers to operate vehicles properly and to obey all traffic laws.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices