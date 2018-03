A driver was able to walk away from a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Dallas.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, an Acura struck a Jeep from behind on I-35E near Royal at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The Jeep lost control and rolled over and caught on fire.

The driver was able to escape the wreckage unharmed. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to extinguish the fire.