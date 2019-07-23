Driver Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Crash in Fort Worth: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Crash in Fort Worth: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Raw: Driver Ejected From Vehicle, Killed in Crash in FW

    A woman was killed after being ejected in a crash in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    A woman was killed after being ejected in a crash in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said.

    The vehicle was headed northbound on Interstate 35W struck a wall and became disabled at about 12:30 a.m. near Ripy Street, police said. Another vehicle T-boned that disabled vehicle, which ejected the female driver into the lane, police said. An 18-wheeler ran over her, police said.

    She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The passenger in the first vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle were both transported to the hospital.

    The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

    No other information was available.

