By Catherine Park

Published 23 minutes ago

    One man is dead after an accident Friday night.

    According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 10800 block of Plano Road for a wreck.

    When they arrived, officers found that the driver, 36-year-old Taylor Sims, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 black Lamborghini Gallardo and lost control.

    Sims then began to spin out, striking a curb and a wooden pole, causing the car to flip over and come to a rest on its top in a parking lot on 10875 Plano Road.

    Sims died at the scene.

    Police have not confirmed if drugs or alcohol were involved.

