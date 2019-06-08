One man is dead after an accident Friday night.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 10800 block of Plano Road for a wreck.

When they arrived, officers found that the driver, 36-year-old Taylor Sims, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 black Lamborghini Gallardo and lost control.

Sims then began to spin out, striking a curb and a wooden pole, causing the car to flip over and come to a rest on its top in a parking lot on 10875 Plano Road.

Sims died at the scene.

Police have not confirmed if drugs or alcohol were involved.