A fiery crash in Southern Dallas Saturday night left one dead after a vehicle slammed into a pillar under an overpass, authorities say.

The sedan swerved to try to avoid a pedestrian in the 200 block of E. Ledbetter Drive under the Interstate 35E overpass and hit a support pillar, authorities say.

The impact caused the vehicle to be engulfed in flames. Dallas Fire Rescue responded about 11:45 p.m. and extinguished the fire.

The victim's identity has not been released.