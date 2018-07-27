Driver Dead After Crashing Into DART Bus

A driver died after crashing into a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus, causing it to flip on its side, police said. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The DART bus was headed southbound on S. Polk Street about midnight when the driver of a Dodge Charger reportedly ran a red light at an intersection of W. 12th Street, DART officials said.

The bus was struck near the wheel and the impact caused the bus to flip onto its side, DART officials said.

The driver of the Charger died at the scene, police said. Two passengers and the bus driver were hospitalized.

