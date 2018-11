A car drove into the side of a Whole Foods Market in Plano Sunday afternoon.

Photo credit: 8By10ByScott

According to police, it happened at the Whole Foods located on the northwest corner of W. Park Blvd. and Preston Rd.

No one was injured and charges will not be filed.

According to police, "this was truly an accident."

