Left to right: Natalie Castro, Yosmeri Mendez and Diana Lopez, bottom. Far right, Miguel Maravillas.

A man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed three recent graduates of Fort Worth's Trimble Tech High School last month.

Fort Worth police said Miguel A. Campos Maravillas, 23, was driving at a high rate of speed along Riverside Drive when he crashed into a car at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18 where the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection with Glen Eden Drive.

Police said there were five people in the car that ran the stop sign, two of whom, Yosmeri Mendez and Diana Luisa Lopez, both 18, died at the scene. A third person, 18-year-old Natalie Melissa Castro, was hospitalized after the crash but died of her injuries about a week later.

Police confirmed one of the three 18-year-olds killed in the crash was the driver. Two others who were also in the car were hospitalized, though their current conditions are not known.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

Fort Worth police said Thursday that Maravillas is facing two charges of manslaughter by negligence. It's not clear if he'll face any other charges in connection with the crash.

Editor's note: We initially reported that Maravillas was driving the car that the three deceased women were in. Fort Worth police now say that is not accurate. We regret the error.