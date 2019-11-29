Neomi Martinez, left, is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a fatal wrong way crash killed 17-year-old Benjamin Isaac Castaneda, right.

The driver in a deadly wrong way crash in North Richland Hills in now charged with intoxication manslaughter after one of the victims died.

Neomi Martinez, 29, is behind bars, though her bond has not yet been set.

Martinez is accused of driving the wrong way on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills Thursday morning in a crash that killed 17-year-old Benjamin Isaac Castaneda and injured at least two others.

A police official said Martinez drove a Chevrolet Tahoe west along eastbound I-820 into oncoming traffic, striking two SUVs and a sedan. Police originally stated the driver had entered the highway through the Boulevard 26 exit ramp, but later said it was unclear where she entered the freeway.

On a GoFundMe page created by Castaneda's family to help cover medical and funeral costs, they said he had big dreams and hoped to pursue a mariachi career.

"Isaac was an amazing young man full of life and joy," the family wrote. "He had such an amazing heart, that even as he has been taken away from us, he is still giving. He is donating his organs, just as he had wanted to. He is leaving us and simultaneously saving multiple lives."

It's not clear if Martinez has obtained an attorney.