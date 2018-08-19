Driver Caught After Hitting, Killing Woman Riding Bicycle in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Caught After Hitting, Killing Woman Riding Bicycle in Dallas

By Catherine Park

Published 3 hours ago

    A man is in jail after fleeing from a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning. 

    Dallas police were called to a pedestrian fatality on C F Hawn Fwy Service Road near Jordan Valley at 2:32 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found a body next to a yellow rental bike as well as a dog that was traveling in the bike basket.

    The driver, identified as 35-year-old Mark Cano, had fled the location and was later found by Arlington Police at a residence when officers saw a vehicle with heavy damage and a shattered windshield.

    The victim is identified as a white or Hispanic female of an unknown age.

    Cano is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

