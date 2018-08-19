A man is in jail after fleeing from a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning.
Dallas police were called to a pedestrian fatality on C F Hawn Fwy Service Road near Jordan Valley at 2:32 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a body next to a yellow rental bike as well as a dog that was traveling in the bike basket.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Mark Cano, had fled the location and was later found by Arlington Police at a residence when officers saw a vehicle with heavy damage and a shattered windshield.
The victim is identified as a white or Hispanic female of an unknown age.
Cano is being held at the Dallas County Jail.