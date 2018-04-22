Driver Arrested in Crash That Killed His Passenger

A man is under arrest after a crash early Sunday morning that killed his passenger.

Dallas police said they responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Northaven and Marsh Lane. Investigators said 31-year-old Mario Borjas ran a flashing red light on Northaven and hit another vehicle that had a flashing yellow light.

Borjas' truck rolled into a person's front yard and ejected his passenger, Leann Sanchez. She was taken to Parkland Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and five other people in the second vehicle fled the scene on foot and did not stop to render aid.

Police said Borjas was taken to Parkland and is under arrest for criminally negligent homicide.