Driver Arrested for DWI After Crashing Into Another Vehicle, Injuring Several - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Catherine Park

Published 20 minutes ago

    Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, injuring several others.

    According Dallas police, at 9:14 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to a wreck on the 1600 block of Storey Lane.

    When they arrived, they learned that the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 26-year-old Latin male, was driving while intoxicated and wrecked with another vehicle that was carrying five occupants.

    Four of those five occupants were teenage juvenile females who all received injuries and had to be transported to a local hospital.

    The driver will be charged with four counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and serious bodily injury.

