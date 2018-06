A gray Mazda sedan reportedly failed to yield to the right-of-way Thursday night, colliding with a white Jeep Cherokee, killing the front right passenger of the Mazda, according to Dallas police.

The incident, which took place on Garland road, led to the hospitalization of both drivers and the Cherokee's passenger.

The driver of the Mazda, who gave a voluntary blood sample at Baylor Hospital, was charged with one count of Intoxication Manslaughter, according to police.